Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

