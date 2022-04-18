Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 965.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LGLV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,250. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.