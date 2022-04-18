Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.25. The company has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

