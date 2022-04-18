Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.18. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.18 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

