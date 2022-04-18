Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,489,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

