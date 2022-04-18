Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. 198,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,096,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

