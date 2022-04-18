Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.07

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 491784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXE. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$520.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.