LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

