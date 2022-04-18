Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $18.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.50. 551,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,056. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

