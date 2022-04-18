Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

