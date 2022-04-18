Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.63. The company had a trading volume of 107,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

