Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 9,530 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 261,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $252.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.09 and its 200-day moving average is $175.57.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

