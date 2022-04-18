Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,595,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 761,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,042. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

