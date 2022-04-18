Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $227.95

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $227.95 and last traded at $227.95, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average of $280.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,046,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

