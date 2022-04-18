Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in March

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.2 days.

OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at $0.88 on Monday. Logan Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.88 and a fifty-two week high of 1.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

