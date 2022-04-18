Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on LZAGY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $69.40. 48,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,594. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

