Loop Capital Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $189.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $232.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.39.

NYSE UPS opened at $188.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

