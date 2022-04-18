Loser Coin (LOWB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $492,223.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $492,223.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.58 or 0.07484652 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,743.76 or 0.99835488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049728 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

