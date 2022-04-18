LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 84,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,490. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $161.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.