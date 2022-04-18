Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $390.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

