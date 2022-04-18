LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €826.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €807.00 ($877.17) to €826.00 ($897.83) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($739.13) to €700.00 ($760.87) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $703.67.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY opened at $138.10 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $119.50 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.