LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $520,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.95. 1,643,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

