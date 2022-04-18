Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF opened at $110.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.