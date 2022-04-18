Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,140,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $481.27 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $490.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

