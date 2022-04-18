Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

AEP stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

