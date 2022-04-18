Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 221,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,651,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.06. 7,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

