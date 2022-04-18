Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Shares of CE opened at $146.32 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

