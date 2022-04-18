Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPV. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

