Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

