Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $243.74 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.43 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.
General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.