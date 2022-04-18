Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 56.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 167,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 200.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.82 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

