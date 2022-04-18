Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after buying an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,919,000 after buying an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

KEY stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

