Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 8,458 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.45.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $287.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.57. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

