Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $124.20 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.