Mackay Shields LLC Sells 503 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 583.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 128,779 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,144. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

