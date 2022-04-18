Mackay Shields LLC Sells 597 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after buying an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after buying an additional 385,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $258.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.00. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.