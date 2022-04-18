Mackay Shields LLC Sells 8,936 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

