Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

