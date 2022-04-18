Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $186.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $9,280,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.