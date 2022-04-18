Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.50

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 58291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.96.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44.
In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,440. Also, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$554,409.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$764,693.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,200 shares of company stock worth $1,034,905.
About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
