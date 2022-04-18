Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.50

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 58291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44.

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,440. Also, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$554,409.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$764,693.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,200 shares of company stock worth $1,034,905.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

