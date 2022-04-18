MakiSwap Trading Down 14.5% This Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $153,071.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.54 or 0.07506865 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,735.71 or 0.99945389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00049730 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.