Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

