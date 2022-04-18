ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.51. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.45. 1,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

