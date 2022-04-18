Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $362,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,316,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,274,000 after buying an additional 4,189,913 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,682,000 after buying an additional 3,487,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

