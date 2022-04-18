Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Markel by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $11.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,486.62. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,604. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,360.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,292.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,513.00.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

