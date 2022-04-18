Mask Network (MASK) Market Capitalization Tops $118.45 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00010304 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $118.45 million and $72.62 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00106182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

