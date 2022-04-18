MASQ Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $115,623.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.93 or 0.07379087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.77 or 1.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048461 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

