MCDEX Price Reaches $32.09 (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00106308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.