Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,752 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $148,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

MRK stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.39. 203,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,639. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.