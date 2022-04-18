Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,300,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,890. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

